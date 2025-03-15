FICAC assesses 43 complaints

Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption office. [File Photo]

A total of 43 complaints were lodged with the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption and assessed by the Legal and Prosecution Department in February.

According to FICAC, 22 complaints were classified as non-corruption-related and referred to the appropriate authorities for further action.

The commission stated that 11 complaints were identified as corruption-related and were recommended for either a preliminary or full investigation, while 10 complaints remain under legal assessment.

For the same period last year, 37 complaints were lodged and assessed by the Legal and Prosecution Department.

Of these, 20 were classified as corruption-related and recommended for either preliminary or full investigation, while 17 were deemed non-corruption-related and referred to the relevant authorities for further action.

During the reporting period, FICAC initiated legal proceedings in a case involving a male accused who has been charged with one count of obtaining financial advantage.

Additionally, one case was withdrawn from the court.

