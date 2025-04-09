FICA Congress to explore solutions for growth

This year’s Fiji Institute of Chartered Accountants Annual Congress will serve as a platform for critical dialogue, innovative solutions, and action-able strategies aimed at securing Fiji’s long-term resilience and prosperity amid global uncertainties.

Speaking during the launch, FICA President Wiliki Takiveikata states that the conference will focus on the evolving challenges and opportunities that businesses and individuals in Fiji must navigate in today’s fast-changing world.

Takiveikata also highlights the context in which the conference is taking place, acknowledging the significant global shifts happening, particularly under U.S. leadership.

“The imposition of tariffs on various countries in the world and smaller nations like ours have not been spared. Who knows what other changes are coming.”

Takiveikata adds that the Annual Congress will feature three key sessions, with panel discussions hosted by industry experts, focusing on critical topics such as digital transformation, business resilience, and economic growth.

The event’s major sponsors, Vodafone Fiji and Asco Motors, also stressed the critical role of technological innovation in overcoming the challenges faced by businesses.

Google representatives are also expected to their expertise on harnessing technological innovation to drive business success.

Meanwhile, Fiji Water will also discuss its strategies for sustaining growth in the face of global challenges.

With the theme “Shaping Fiji for Tomorrow’s Challenges and Opportunities,” Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will be the chief guest, joined by Deputy Prime Ministers Professor Biman Prasad and Manoa Kamikamica, who will offer their perspectives on Fiji’s economic direction.

The FICA Annual Congress will take place on June 6th and 7th in Nadi.

