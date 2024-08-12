FHRADC plans expansion

Labasa Town [File Photo]

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is planning to open offices in Labasa, Rakiraki, and Levuka.

This has been highlighted by Chair, Pravesh Sharma, stating that this will enable accessibility by people to the services they offer as the commission has noted a surge in cases received.

He says the commission is receiving complaints of arbitrary eviction cases, complaints against police officers and grievances by inmates.

“Some people, a lot of inmates, some complain that they weren’t released in time. Some complain that they did not receive legal aid and that a lawyer was not able to represent them. So, these are the sorts of issues on which we are calling to assist the court, and there are written decisions that have been issued.”



FHRADC Chair, Pravesh Sharma [File Photo]

Sharma says that the commission is working with its advocacy and education team to encourage people to report any case that infringes on their human rights.

“We have a team that regularly goes out to schools, universities, villages, communities, and rural maritime areas to introduce ourselves, what we are, and what we do, and we actually tell them that if you have complaints, you can lodge them with us, and we’ll deal with them.”

Sharma says the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission aims to create a society where all individuals can enjoy their rights without fear of discrimination or persecution.