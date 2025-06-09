FHEC warns parents to be cautious of online programs

[File Photo]

The Fiji Higher Education Commission is warning students and parents to be cautious when considering overseas universities, as fake and unaccredited qualifications continue to appear.

Director Dr. Eci Naisele says at least 12 bogus qualifications have been detected so far this year, many linked to online universities offering Master’s and PhD programs without proper accreditation.

“We want our students and their parents to be careful of online training providers, especially those delivering programs that look lucrative but are not recognized. If you are unsure, please visit our offices in Suva, Lautoka, or Labasa so we can verify the institution for you.”

The Commission is also urging Year 12 and 13 students planning overseas studies to check with FHEC before enrolling or making payments, warning that tuition fees are often lost to scams.

Employers are encouraged to seek verification from the Commission if they suspect fake qualifications.

FHEC, based at the Red Cross building in Suva, says vigilance is more important than ever as fake certificates become harder to detect.

