Festive boost for Dreketi vendors

Roadside vendors in Dreketi, Macuata, are enjoying a fruitful festive season, earning good income from the sale of fresh fruits, juices, and homemade food along the Labasa–Nabouwalu highway.

Their primary customers are travelers heading to Suva and Labasa, with the vendors serving them from early morning until late at night.

Most vendors are also farmers, and by selling their farm-fresh produce directly to customers, they rake in more profits.

Long-time vendor, Dikinita Vive, said their income has increased when compared to the past few months, with most of their produce gone by midday.

She said on a busy day, vendors are earning $200 to $300 daily, and they are pushing for more produce as more customers are expected in the coming days.

However, for Zarina Bi, business is not booming.

The Baskalave, Nakanacagi, farmer is exploring the option of taking watermelon across to Viti Levu because sales have been sluggish.

“For us, the business is slow because there are more farmers who are also selling here, but we have made some arrangements for 3 tons of watermelon to be taken across to Viti Levu tomorrow. We have arranged for a customer to pick it up, so right after we sell this, we will go and get more from the farm and load it tomorrow.”

On average, more than 500 passengers stop in Dreketi daily before continuing their journey, and this number is expected to increase during the festive season.