FEO legal manager alleges bullying, favoritism by Saneem

The tenth state witness in the Suva High Court has made allegations against former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem and former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Manager Legal at the Fijian Elections Office, Mesake Dawai told the court that Saneem showed favouritism towards the FijiFirst Party compared to other political parties and that he personally felt bullied by Saneem while he was in office.

Dawai also raised concerns about Saneem’s back pay, saying he found irregularities in the contract and related transaction receipts.

He told the court it appeared documents may have been falsified, raising alarms about a potential criminal element, as Saneem was in a position of authority.

He confirmed drafting a letter of complaint that was sent to Police and noted it was unusual for a Supervisor of Elections to receive a pay rise during an election year.

Sayed-Khaiyum is facing an abuse of office charge, while Saneem is charged with receiving a corrupt benefit. The allegations relate to the approval of payments covering Saneem’s taxes without proper authority.

