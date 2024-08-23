FEO launches Voter Perception Survey

Electoral Commission Chair Barbara Malimali while launching the 2024 Voter Perception Survey

The 2024 Voter Perception Survey by the Fijian Elections Office has been launched today with the aim of enhancing the country’s electoral processes.

Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa says the project will capture the voice of the people and allow the FEO to understand public perception and identify areas for improvement.

Mataiciwa says the feedback from this survey will guide strategies and decisions that will meet the needs and expectations of the people.

She says they will use various platforms to allow Fijians to provide their perceptions about electoral processes.

“We will be reaching out to communities through various platforms, both online and in person, to gather their responses.”



Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa

Electoral Commission Chair Barbara Malimali says this survey is far more than just a procedural task.

“It’s a vital instrument for transformation. This survey embodies our commitment to listening to the people of Fiji, understanding their experiences, and responding to their needs with purpose and precision.”

Malimali says the voice of the people measures the health of Fiji’s electoral system.

“By capturing the perceptions and sentiments of Fijians across the nation, we can refine our strategies, address concerns, and enhance the overall electoral experience.”

The survey will commence on Monday and run until October.

The FEO will engage an independent analyst to analyse the data before a final report is published in the first week of November.