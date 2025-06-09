FEO HR Manager confirms receiving Saneem’s contract

The former Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem, reportedly held a closed-door meeting with the Human Resources team in 2022 to discuss a salary increase.

This was confirmed by Fijian Elections Office Manager of Human Resources, Afrina Hussein, when she testified in the Suva High Court this morning.

Hussein is the fourth prosecution witness to take the stand in the trial of Saneem and former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Hussein told the court that she received Saneem’s employment contract in 2021, which was retained in his personal file, with a copy forwarded to the finance team to facilitate payroll processes.

She further testified that the first Deed of Variation was received in the second week of July 2022 and was subsequently returned to Saneem.

According to Hussein, HR was informed that a second deed of variation would be provided “as and when required,” which was handed to HR by the finance team on 25 July 2022.

Hussein also clarified that she did not make inquiries as to why the first deed had been returned, noting that under HR policies, it was not appropriate for the document to be returned to an employee.

The trial continues today. Saneem faces charges of receiving a corrupt benefit, while Sayed-Khaiyum is charged with abuse of office

