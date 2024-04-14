FENC to open a learning centre for single mothers

[Source: UP]

The Foundation for the Education of the Needy in Fiji Head of Operations Nirmala Nambiar says they will now focus more on income generation for single mothers by implementing learning centres and community hubs.

Nambiar says they are working with the Ministry of Education to set up learning centres so mothers can be educated on financial literacy and sewing skills.

“Again, we are looking at collaborating with the Ministry of Education, and we are looking at setting up an empowering programme for young mothers and single mothers so we can do something about revenue sources as well.”

Article continues after advertisement



[The Foundation for the Education of the Needy in Fiji Head of Operations Nirmala Nambiar]

Nambiar adds that despite the funding from the Ministry, more financial assistance is needed to establish the learning centre.