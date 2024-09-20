FENC launches education support for 2025

The Foundation of the Education needy children this morning launched their education support scheme for vulnerable children for 2025.

Head of operations of the foundation Nirmala Nambiar says that they are grateful for the government for providing a support grant of $300,000 for Back to School assistance for the New Year.

Nambiar states that with the ongoing drug crisis that is plaguing our communities, it is more important than ever to support and encourage children to be in schools rather than on the streets indulging in harmful activities.

She adds that the foundation had received an overwhelming amount of application amounting to over 21,000 last year requesting for school assistance.



The Head of Operation of FENC states that their foundations objective is to help the children say no drugs and have a better chance for the future.

So far the foundation has assisted over 32,000 children across Fiji by providing essential educational support from year 1 to year 13.

The FENC education support application will be available from next week.