Fear of needles still an issue

Health Ministry Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong has talked about how many people are scared of needles since childhood.

Dr. Fong mentioned that medical practices have changed and medical professions are not using reusable needles anymore, making things safer.

He suggested parents find other ways to help their kids rather than using old-fashioned fear tactics with doctors and nurses and injections.

Article continues after advertisement

“In terms of the consumables themselves, in terms of the risk from the consumables, we now do not use reusable needles like we used to do in the old days. So that’s reduced the risk of all that thing.”

The PS also highlights strict safety procedures (SOPs) before giving injections, reducing the risks a lot.

Dr. Fong reassures people that medical procedures are much safer now and explained these positive changes.