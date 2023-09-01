FDB launches enhanced dairy farming loan facility

The Fiji Development Bank has taken a significant step by redesigning its dairy farming loan and integrating it into the agriculture value chain financing model.

This initiative aims to provide enhanced support to dairy farmers.

FDB CEO Saud Minam says they aim to contribute to the government’s priority of strengthening the dairy industry as a whole.

Minam says the AVCF model emphasizes the importance of a well-coordinated and integrated approach, considering the entire value chain from farm to market.

He adds that the facility allows for loans of up to $100,000 to be obtained for a range of purposes with an interest rate of 4.98 percent.

The FDB today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Fiji Cooperative Dairy Company Limited, which is regarded as a significant step towards linking farmers, suppliers, and financial service providers.