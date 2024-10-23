FCS to conduct random searches on officers

The Fiji Corrections Service will be carrying out random search on its officers across all corrections facilities.

FCS has issued a new circular in this regard.

The initiative, outlined in a new directive, is part of the FCS’s ongoing efforts to ensure a secure, contraband-free environment for both staff and inmates.

Article continues after advertisement

Commissioner of Corrections, Dr. Jalesi Nakarawa says the random searches are crucial to maintaining the highest standards of safety, transparency, and accountability within the Service.

The directive applies to all corrections officers, regardless of rank, and aims to deter and detect the unauthorized possession of contraband, such as mobile phones, drugs, or other prohibited items.

Dr Nakarawa says FCS is dedicated to safeguarding the integrity of correctional facilities and this measure highlights their zero-tolerance policy towards any actions that compromise security.

The random searches will be conducted in a fair and transparent manner, respecting the rights and dignity of all officers while prioritizing the safety of our facilities.

The circular details the procedures for conducting random searches, including the selection process, documentation protocols, and guidelines to ensure impartiality.

Dr Nakarawa says designated search teams have undergone specialized training to conduct these searches effectively and in accordance with established standards.

The FSC Commissioner says these searches are one of several ongoing measures aimed at deterring illegal activities within the corrections system and ensuring institutional integrity.