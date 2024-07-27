FCS reviews chaplain appointment process

[Source: Fiji Corrections Service/Facebook]

The Fiji Correction Service is undertaking a comprehensive review of the chaplain appointment process within its staff establishment.

This critical role, which carries the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Corrections, includes associated benefits such as housing, a vehicle, and dedicated office space.

However, the FCS recognizes the need for a formal policy to guide the appointment and functions of the chaplain.

Article continues after advertisement

For the past decade, the position of chaplain has been held by Methodist ministers appointed through the Methodist Conference.

As part of the review, FCS is drafting a new policy that will facilitate a more inclusive and transparent appointment process.

This initiative aligns with the commission’s commitment to serve the diverse spiritual needs of all inmates and staff.

The new policy will introduce a rotational system, allowing for the appointment of chaplains from various major denominations.

This approach ensures that the spiritual guidance provided within FCS reflects the multi-denominational composition of our community.

The Commissioner of the Fiji Correction Service will invite nominees from major denominations to apply for the chaplain position.

The selection process will be transparent, ensuring that the chosen candidate is rotated between denominations to meet the evolving needs of the FCS.

The new policy is scheduled to come into effect upon the expiration of the incumbent chaplain’s contract.