FCS releases information paper

The Fiji Corrections Service has released an information paper aimed at clarifying the distinction between remission and parole.

According to FCS, inmates and their families struggle to have a clear understanding of the difference between the two concepts, which has often led to claims of perceived injustice.

The information paper provides a clear and accessible explanation of how remission and parole are defined and applied within the Fiji corrections system, helping to dispel fears and misconceptions.

FCS believes that providing accurate information will foster a better understanding of these legal processes and ensure public confidence in the fairness and transparency of the justice system.

Meanwhile, FCS is also looking at reviewing the Sentencing and Penalties Act that grants the judiciary the power to limit the Minister’s executive authority to release inmates on parole.

This provision, however, has been interpreted in a way that also affects the Commissioner’s executive authority to grant remission for prisoners.

FCS has submitted a Cabinet Paper proposing the repeal of certain provisions in the Corrections Act that contribute to the confusion.