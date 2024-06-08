FCS probes FijiFirst Leaders alleged signing of letters

[Source: Fiji Corrections Commissioner Dr Jalesi Nakarawa - Fiji Corrections Service/ Facebook]

Fiji Corrections Commissioner Dr Jalesi Nakarawa says an investigation is underway to verify where FijiFirst Leader signed the termination letters of the 17 Opposition MPs.

In a statement Dr Jalesi says this is being done given the political uproar caused by the dismissal of the FijiFirst parliamentarians as the documents were allegedly signed by Voreqe Bainimarama.

While the party has terminated its 17 members for voting in favour of increasing salaries and allowances for MPs, they will remain members of parliament until further notice.

Speaker of Parliament Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu has stated that he will not take any action against these MPs yet, as he is waiting for legal advice from Solicitor General, Ropate Green.

The MPs are Mosese Bulitavu, Sanjay Kirpal, Semi Koroilavesau, Shalen Kumar, Virendra Lal, Ioane Naivalurua, Sachida Nand, Vijay Nath, Viliame Naupoto, Ratu Josaia Niudamu, Penioni Ravunawa, Taito Rokomatu, Inia Seruiratu, Alipate Tuicolo, Naisa Tuinaceva and Jone Usamate.

Also terminated was Alvick Maharaj who was part of the Emoluments Committee.