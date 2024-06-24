FCS evaluates all its programs

[Source: Fiji Corrections Service/Facebook]

The Fiji Corrections Service Rehabilitation team is currently conducting an evaluation of all its programs in the various corrections centers.

This after Commissioner Fiji Correction Service, Dr. Jalesi Nakarawa, announced a comprehensive reform agenda aimed at overhauling the FCS’s organizational structure and operations.

The team led by its Director Superintendent Waisale Soqonakalou began in the Central Division last week.

Dr Nakarawa says they are committed to ensuring that our correctional facilities not only provide safe and secure custody of offenders but also effectively rehabilitate them for reintegration into society as productive, law-abiding citizens.

The team, which comprised of FCS psychologists, visited service providers and government youth officers in the western division to discuss how the programs inside prison can be improved.