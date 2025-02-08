FCS cracks down on drugs with random testing

[ FilePhoto ]

The Fiji Corrections Service has stepped up its anti-drug efforts with random drug tests for officers to ensure discipline and integrity.

This initiative, aimed at maintaining a drug-free workforce, has already resulted in the dismissal of ten officers who tested positive for illicit substances.

The first wave of testing has yielded immediate and decisive action, with those found in violation of the law being immediately terminated.

FCS Commissioner Dr Jalesi Nakarawa emphasizes that officers found engaging in illegal activities would face swift disciplinary measures, aligning with the broader national efforts to combat drug-related crimes.

“We have decided to carry out random drug tests in offices. So, the first few tests we conducted has resulted in 10 officers testing positive and their service has been terminated as a result.”

Dr. Nakarawa states that they are considering acquiring their own testing kits but need to assess their reliability and dependence.

“The testing regime is quite expensive because when we send it to the lab for testing, it costs us about $75 per sample. So that is quite expensive.”

He has emphasized the importance of maintaining discipline and professionalism among all correction officers.

The Commissioner hopes that officers recognize their contributions to society and strive to uphold a clean slate.

The FCS has reassured the public that the integrity of its personnel remains a top priority and that similar random tests will continue in the future.