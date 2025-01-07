FCS Chief’s leave clarified

Fiji Corrections Services Commissioner Dr. Jalesi Nakarawa [Source: Fiji Corrections Service/Facebook]

Fiji Corrections Services Commissioner Dr. Jalesi Nakarawa’s leave may be extended to allow for initial internal investigations, after which the Minister’s recommendation will be submitted to the Constitutional Offices Commission.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says that Nakarawa has been sent on a normal leave which has been approved by Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga.

Nakarawa received a letter from Turaga under Section 22(1) of the Corrections Act.

The Corrections Chief says he has not been made aware of any issues that warrants an investigation.

Jalesi Nakarawa who was appointed Commissioner in May last year for a five-year term has been sent on leave with full entitlements.

The Prime Minister says that Minister for Justice has approved the leave and clarified that it is standard leave, not disciplinary leave at this stage.

“He is on leave, and it may be extended to have initial internal investigations so that the recommendation of the minister can be sent to COC. I have been informed by the Secretary of COC that a Flying Minute is on the way for me to endorse the opinion by Flying Minute of the members of COC. The Justice Minister approves the leave. If it’s normal leave, it’s leave. So as of now, there’s no disciplinary leave, if we can put it that way.”

Dr Nakarawa disputed the leave order saying that the Corrections Act does not empower the Minister to send a Constitutional Office holder on leave pending investigation.

Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga says the investigation has to do with the good governance of the Fiji Corrections Services.

Turaga says the Ministry has received reports of serious incidents and potential breaches within the Fiji Corrections Service under Dr. Nakarawa’s leadership.

He adds that these allegations raise significant concerns regarding the governance, security, conduct, management, and administration of the Fiji Corrections Service, warranting immediate investigation.