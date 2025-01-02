FCOSS urges 2025 reforms to prioritize people

[File Photo]

The Fiji Council of Social Services is urging the government to prioritize key reforms this year, focusing on sectors such as social protection, rural development and security.

Constitutional reform is also on the agenda with FCOSS reiterating the need to involve Fijians in these processes.

According to Executive Director Vani Catanasiga, reforms should reflect the experiences and needs of people rather than serve political convenience.

The call for reforms comes as communities continue to face pressing challenges.

During the recent floods, residents in Ba raised concerns on the impact of rising food prices in canteens.

FCOSS’s Lautoka office reported this through its community feedback mechanism, raising concerns about affordability for flood-affected families.

For the elderly, Catanasiga said challenges remain equally significant.

Meetings held by FCOSS with the Nasinu District Council of Older Persons and the Ministry of Social Protection revealed that elderly individuals living alone often struggle to buy basic necessities.

“We participated in the consultations around the Code of Conduct Act – pushing for a more effective approach to fostering a culture of integrity highlighting clauses that we thought were just ad hoc and was counterproductive to accountability of politicians. We’ve advocated for the integration of people and citizens in Fiji’s Public Finance Management system – that started in 2020 and there’s been a lot of traction in that space.”

Catanasiga said it was unclear whether this was due to a lack of government support or the absence of careers to help them access it, reinforcing the urgency of social protection reforms that are adaptive and targeted.

The Executive Director said there are expectations for reforms that put people at the center of development efforts as accountability remains a longstanding concern in government systems and among political leaders.

FCOSS continues to urge the government to uphold its duty to the public and deliver reforms with integrity.

As 2025 begins, Catanasiga the message was that the government must ensure that all development efforts are people-centered, addressing the real issues faced by communities and developing a culture of accountability.