FCOSS calls for reimbursement of funds

Cogea Village in Bua

The Fiji Council of Social Services is calling on the government and the Fiji Displacement and Relocation Taskforce to reimburse the cost they incurred for timber milling for the relocation of Cogea Village in Bua.

FCOSS Executive Director Vani Catanasiga is advocating for the relocation of climate finance towards other sectors through various initiatives.

She says the Ministry of Forestry is supposed to take care of the timber milling but they failed.

“There was a lot of silence when we said, these are the costs we incurred because you were supposed to take care of the timber milling for the 30 homes, and no support has been forthcoming. So we’re asking you to reimburse that so we can build the homes for the community of Cogea, 30 homes.”

Catanasiga is pleading with the government to support Fiji’s first community-led planned relocation, particularly when the project is garnering regional and global attention.

She adds it is time to ensure that public finance supports such impactful local initiatives, ensuring that these commitments translate into tangible outcomes for Fiji.