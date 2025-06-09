FCEF demands meal allowance increase

[Photo: File]

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation is calling on Government to immediately implement the agreed increase in workers’ meal allowances, saying the delay has stretched beyond eight months.

FCEF Chief Executive Officer, Edward Bernard, says the tripartite agreement was reached last year and workers should not be made to wait any longer.

He says the increase would help workers afford decent meals while easing the pressure of rising food prices.

He adds that it significantly shifted from its original position to support a phased increase over three years, beginning in 2025.

Article continues after advertisement

Bernard also backed the standardisation of meal allowances across all sectors, saying this would promote greater equity among workers.

Bernard says employers remain committed to improving workers’ incomes, health and productivity.

However, he warns businesses cannot continue absorbing unlimited increases as operating costs rise.

He says union calls for higher wages and the introduction of a new living wage system could add further pressure on businesses.

The FCEF is now calling on the Ministry of Employment to fast-track the legislative changes needed to bring the agreed meal allowance increase into force.