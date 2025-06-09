FCEF accuses labour of intimidation

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation has raised concern over what it describes as intimidation by labour officers targeting one of its members.

The Federation stated that the officers visited a small media and video production company owned by the Chairperson of its MSME Council.

According to FCEF, the visit came soon after the company released a video discussing the Employment Relations Bill, which has since drawn more than 10,000 views.

Chief Executive Officer Edward Bernard said the incident was worrying and highlights why the Federation opposes the proposed expansion of powers for labour officers under the Bill.

FCEF said the officers only visited that one business out of more than 25 in the same complex.

During the visit, they questioned the nature of the company’s videos and requested access to employment records including wage books contracts and bank statements.

Bernard states this raises concerns about abuse of authority and the targeting of individuals who comment on government policy.

He adds that Section 19A of the Bill gives Labour Officers investigative powers that breach constitutional rights against unreasonable search and seizure and undermine the separation of powers.

He said labour officers should operate under the same legal limits as other enforcement agencies.

Such actions, he adds create fear among small business owners and discourage open discussion on national matters.

The Federation said it would continue to defend the rights of employers and advocate for fair and transparent employment laws in Fiji.

