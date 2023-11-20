FCCC welcomes Starlink's entry into the Fijian market

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has welcomed the Government’s decision to allow Starlink, a leader in satellite internet technology, into Fiji’s telecommunications market.

Chief executive, Joel Abraham says this move will revolutionize internet connectivity in Fiji, significantly bridging the digital divide.

Abraham says this initiative is a progressive step towards universal internet access, underscoring FCCC’s commitment to a competitive, fair, and dynamic market for the benefit of all Fijians.

“Currently in order to get access to some of these remote places you’ll need investment in infrastructure. And with the Starlink technology, you don’t need to make those investments. Access becomes very easy for remote Fijians.”

He stresses Starlink can be a game-changer in addressing inequality.

This Abraham says as those living in remote or rural areas have not had the same level of access to the internet and its benefits as their counterparts in urban areas.

“Now, through this cutting-edge technology, even the most remote Fijian communities should be able to have high-speed internet access, overcoming traditional geographic barriers.”

Abraham says this new initiative will allow residents in rural and maritime regions to more actively participate in important digital economy, as well as access online education and benefit from telehealth services.