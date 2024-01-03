FCCC to investigate Hindu Deity branding

[Source: The Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha]

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is investigating the use of Hindu deities in product branding, specifically concerning the labels of Brookvale Union Ginger Beer.

Following a complaint regarding sacrilegious depictions of Lord Ganesha, a central figure in Hinduism, on these labels, FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham says they are concerned and firmly condemn any disrespect toward religious beliefs and symbols.

Abraham states that the commercial use of religious imagery in an offensive manner is not only culturally insensitive but also potentially breaches the standards of ethical business practices.

He adds that Fiji is a nation composed of different faiths and cultures, and religious intolerance is not acceptable.

Abraham emphasizes that FCCC is committed to upholding consumer rights while respecting the cultural and religious dignity of all communities in Fiji.

He urges all businesses to understand the nuance and context of the cultural environment while engaging in trade and commerce.