FCCC strengthens enforcement

With the start of a new school year around the corner, the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission’s enforcement teams are working tirelessly to conduct inspections around the country.

These teams are ensuring that the prices of stationery are not being unfairly increased.

The FCCC encourages consumers to continue practising their rights and responsibilities by seeking clarification to clear any confusion or doubt.

Consumers are also urged to thoroughly check the quality of the school supplies, verify prices and ensure that the display or advertised price matches the receipt price.

People are urged to contact the FCCC if they witness unethical business practices such as price gouging.