FCCC scrutinizes Fiji Finals ticket prices

The grandstand ticket prices for Fiji Finals has been scrutinised by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission.

Chief Executive Joel Abraham says due to the seriousness of this issue, they have issued a formal demand notice to the Fiji Secondary School Athletics Association, to immediately cease the decision saying it is unlawful action.

He says should the association fail to comply with this directive they will initiate legal proceedings against the association.

Joel Abraham

Abraham says the Association has been engaging in the sale of event tickets specifically requiring the purchase of three-day grandstand ticket instead of offering the option of daily attendance tickets.

He says this is in direct violation of FCCC Act which prohibits the refusal to provide goods and services unless other goods and services are also purchased.

Fiji Secondary Schools Athletics Association General Secretary Biu Colati had earlier stated that the grandstand tickets will cost $55 for three days, which has seen an increase of $5 from last year’s price of $50.

Colati had earlier said that the stand tickets will only be available as part of a three-day package, a choice that the association finds particularly effective, especially from a financial standpoint in organizing the athletics event.

However when contacted this afternoon, Colati says they are now considering selling grandstand ticket per day.