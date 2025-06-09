FCCC on rising essential costs

[File Photo]

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission explains that price controls set maximum prices, not minimum ones.

This approach, according to FCCC ensures fairness while allowing businesses to cover their real costs.

FCCC Chief Executive Officer Senikavika Jiuta made the clarification amid concerns over rising costs of items like rice, flour, tin fish and cooking oil.

Article continues after advertisement

“When we regulate a price control item, we set the highest price, not the lowest. Our pricing team uses a cost-plus methodology, which takes into account all costs from importation to distribution — including exchange rates, raw material costs, shipping and freight, and local clearance fees — before setting a ceiling price.”

Jiuta said price control was a government policy guided by FCCC recommendations.

The Commission focuses on everyday household items, including rice, ghee, tin fish, and toilet paper, before advising on ceiling prices.

She explains the pricing team uses a cost-plus method.

This considers all costs from importation to distribution including exchange rates, raw materials, shipping and clearance fees.

Gradual price, according to Jiuta increases often reflect global shipping costs and currency changes.

Importers must provide pricing details for each shipment before goods enter the market.

FCCC verifies shipments and sets the maximum price. Retailers then add a reasonable margin.

Jiuta adds that data shows no major spikes in controlled item prices in recent years.

FCCC continues to monitor prices closely and aims to balance affordability with sustainability in Fiji’s retail sector.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.