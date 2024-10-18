FCCC conducting inspections during Diwali

[Source: Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission/Facebook]

78 inspections and surveillances have been conducted by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission to prevent instances of price gouging and deceptive practices during this Diwali.

CEO Joel Abraham states that FCCC is urging people to stay vigilant this Diwali as their teams are on the ground to ensure compliance of the FCCC Act 2010.

Abraham says this is specifically focused on misleading promotions, exorbitant pricing, and other unethical trader activities.

He says Diwali is a time for joy and celebration, but it’s also a time when unscrupulous traders might try to take undue advantage of consumers.

Abraham says they are reminding consumers to stay vigilant and report any suspected unethical practices.

With numerous sales and promotions being offered during the festive season, consumers are encouraged to be cautious, pay close attention to terms and conditions, and shop wisely.

He stresses that it’s important to be critical of deals that seem too good to be true, as they may come with hidden catches.

Abraham says food safety is another key focus during Diwali, given the abundance of sweets and snacks prepared and sold during the festival.

The FCCC also adds that while it’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of Diwali shopping, setting a budget and sticking to it can help avoid financial strain.