FCCC announces fare reduction by Interlink Shipping

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has announced significant progress in its ongoing review of the maritime shipping sector, with operator Interlink Shipping agreeing to lower fares on several inter-island routes.

Chief Executive Joel Abraham says the reduction is part of their collaborative efforts with the shipping industry to provide much-needed financial relief to Fijians, particularly those traveling during the festive season.

Abraham confirms that fares from Suva to Labasa, previously set at $68, have now been reduced to $65.

He says the commission is working closely with Interlink Shipping to implement a further reduction of up to 30 percent in the coming months, recognizing the importance of affordable travel for residents of Vanua Levu and surrounding islands.

“We’re not only discussing economic diversification, ladies and gentlemen; we’re also demonstrating them through sound economic policies, and this should provide relief to 1000s of PTMS. The rates from Savusavu to the beginning have also seen a reduction to a flat rate of $10.02 weeks ago, from the previous phase of $30 for adults, $22 for students, and $18 for children. And this will continue. And at this juncture, I would like to thank the directors of Interlink Shipping for doing this.”

Abraham adds that the reductions extend beyond Suva to Labasa.

He says fares from Savusavu to Taveuni were recently reduced to a flat rate of $10 for adults, down from the previous rates of $30 for adults, $22 for students, and $18 for children.

Additional reductions on the Suva-Taveuni route have also been confirmed, with adult fares dropping from $71 to $60.

He says student fares, previously $53, are now reduced to $45, while children’s fares have decreased from $43 to $35, representing fare reductions of 15 percent to 19 percent.

He says further fare cuts are expected in the coming months.

The FCCC CEO says alongside passenger fare reductions, Interlink Shipping has also committed to lowering freight charges, offering more affordable vehicle transport between islands.

The current freight rate for vehicles from Savusavu to Taveuni, which stands at $420, will be reduced to $300, representing a 24 percent reduction, or a savings of $120 per vehicle.