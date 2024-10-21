FBC wins inaugural award

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation is one of the recipients of the prestigious Asia-Pacific Diversity and Inclusion Media Awards 2024.

The award was presented overnight in Istanbul, Türkiye, during the 61st Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union General Assembly.

This inaugural award recognizes excellence in fostering inclusive workplaces and celebrates outstanding contributions towards advancing gender equality, diversity, and inclusion in media employment across the Asia-Pacific region. Alongside FBC, other inaugural recipients include Ariana Radio and Television Network of Afghanistan, Myanma Radio and Television, MTV Channel Sri Lanka, and Radio Nepal.

Article continues after advertisement

The event featured notable speakers such as legendary Australian media personality Andrew Buchanan and world-renowned TRT presenter Maria Ramos.

Additionally, FBC has reached another milestone by being elected to the ABU Sports Group for the first time, a testament to its expanding sports coverage both locally and internationally.

The ABU consists of esteemed members, including ABC Australia, Pasifika TV of New Zealand, China Media Group, NHK Japan, TRT, among others.