Father of four to be sentenced at the end of the month

[Photo: FILE]

A 28-year-old father of four has expressed deep remorse for the actions that led to the death of his six-year-old son, who fell from the blade of a forklift at a Vatuwaqa timber yard in 2023.

Savenca Damuni appeared before Justice Dane Tuiqereqere at the Suva High Court for sentencing submissions and mitigation.

He pleaded guilty at the first instance to one count of manslaughter arising from a breach of duty, admitting responsibility for the May 2nd, 2023, incident.

While reading the summary of facts, the State informed the court that Damuni had operated the forklift at the Raviravi Investment for two years without a license.

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Damuni agreed to the facts and apologized to the court and his children, stating he deeply regretted his actions.

His defense lawyer sought a non-custodial sentence, highlighting that Damuni is a first-time offender, the sole breadwinner for his young family, and genuinely remorseful.

The lawyer added that Damuni must live with the grief of losing his son for the rest of his life, noting the tragedy’s severe impact on the family as he pleaded for a second chance.

However, Justice Tuiqereqere stated he was considering the wider public interest regarding parental negligence, warning the accused not to automatically expect a suspended sentence.

The Judge noted that while similar cases had attracted suspended sentences in the past, the court must consider the need to deter parents from conduct that places children at risk.

Damuni will be sentenced on the 30th of this month.