Fatal crashes in Nausori and Serua claim three lives

Three people have died in separate road accidents.

A 65-year-old woman of Korociriciri Road in Nausori was hit by a vehicle while sitting by the roadside waiting for a bus early yesterday morning.

She was taken to the Nausori Health Centre, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Article continues after advertisement

The driver is in police custody.

In another incident, a man died at the scene after the vehicle he was driving went off the Queens Road along the Yarawa stretch near the slope towards Talanua in Serua.

The accident occurred at around 2.30pm, and the driver is believed to have been intoxicated.

Meanwhile, a 34-year-old man passed away yesterday from injuries sustained in a road accident on Boxing Day.

He was travelling in a vehicle along Waicoka Road towards Nausori when the driver failed to negotiate a bend, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and land in a mud pool.

The driver fled the scene.

The victim was treated at the Nausori Health Centre before being transferred to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Police investigations into all three incidents are ongoing.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.