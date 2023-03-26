Fatal accident claims life of Rakiraki man

[File Photo]

A 53-year-old man of Barotu in Rakiraki died following a motor vehicle accident near Teidamu Hill in Lautoka yesterday.

Police say the victim’s vehicle was allegedly hit by a vehicle driven by a 26-year-old tertiary student.

It is alleged that the suspect was driving towards Lautoka when he failed to negotiate a bend causing his vehicle to veer onto the opposite lane resulting in the accident.

Police say due to the impact of the collision, the victim’s vehicle hit another vehicle driven by a 39-year-old man from Batiri in Sigatoka who was travelling with his family.

Police and National Fire Authority officers retrieved the victim’s body from the vehicle where he was rushed to the Lautoka Hospital, but was unfortunately pronounced dead.

The 39-year-old’s family, including two young children sustained minor injuries.

The suspect and his three passengers sustained injuries and are all admitted at the Lautoka Hospital.

The road death toll currently stands at 19 compared to 4 for the same period last year.