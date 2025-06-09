Farmers hit production targets

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

Frontline agriculture staff in Serua and Namosi are delivering record results despite facing logistical and environmental challenges.

Crop teams achieved 90 percent of their production targets last year, while livestock officers reached 100 percent.

Assistant Minister for Agriculture Inosi Kuridrani said the performance reflects the resilience, technical expertise and dedication of staff supporting farmers.

He stressed that teamwork, open dialogue with the community, and continuous support for staff, including improved living quarters and essential operational resources, are crucial to sustaining these results.

Senior Agriculture Officer Inosi Sugucolo Vulawalu said his team was committed to strengthening initiatives in crop diversification, livestock health, and waterway management.

He added that these efforts are designed to improve food security and build climate resilience in the province.

