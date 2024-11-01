Family suffers loss ahead of Diwali

This year’s Diwali preparations took an unexpected turn for Rita Reddy, who resides in Vatuwaqa, Suva, as heavy rain over the weekend flooded her rented home.

Reddy was in high spirits as she shopped and prepared sweets for the festival when she woke up on Saturday morning to an alarming situation.

The mother of two shared her experience of waking up to water filling her home and the challenges she faced in the aftermath of the flooding.

Reddy says they suffered significant financial loss from the flash flooding.

“I would say roughly about $10,000. My home theatre got wet. It’s under that TV. It got wet, my bed, and it’s hurting. All my certificates and all my legal documents got wet. The ones I struggled with for years.”

Reddy adds the flooding disrupted her plans for Lakshmi Puja, a significant celebration for her family

“I was depressed and didn’t want to celebrate. But I have wasted my money buying things, so I just want to make use of that money. And it will be just a small preparation, a small celebration.”

Despite the challenges, she remains hopeful and committed to making the best of her situation.