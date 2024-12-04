Family seeks answers in nephew's fatal crash

A grieving guardian of Fiji’s latest road fatality remains baffled by the circumstances that led to the death of his nephew, Shelvin Lal, who tragically lost his life in a car accident on Korotari Road, Labasa.

In an emotional reflection, Aunt Premila Devi described Lal as a special young man, full of talent and compassion, always eager to help around the house.

However, his sudden death was a shock, especially considering he did not possess a driver’s license and had limited ability to drive due to disabilities in his right hand and leg.

“He was just here with us that day; he went to buy grog for his grandfather. we were sharing data and we were all here. He normally works with his uncle who is a mechanic and for him to end up like this is painful and I just miss him.”

Devi added that Lal had been with her since he was just seven years old, and he was like a son to her.

According to police, Lal was on his way to pick up his uncle at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and strike a culvert.

The police investigation into the incident is ongoing.

As of now, the road death toll stands at 57, compared to 74 at the same time last year.