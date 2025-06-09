Family homeless after fire destroys Votualevu home

A family in Votualevu, Nadi, has been left homeless after a fire destroyed their three-bedroom home on Friday morning.

The National Fire Authority says it received a report of the fire at around 8.39am through the Nadi Fire Station.

Fire crews responded within minutes, but by the time they arrived the house was already fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters deployed multiple hose lines and accessed a nearby fire hydrant to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to neighbouring properties.

The fire was eventually brought under control, and surrounding homes were spared from damage.

The property, owned by 58-year-old mechanic Arveen Kumar, sustained an estimated 80 percent structural damage, with losses estimated at around $80,000.

Initial information indicates that the homeowner and a tenant were consuming alcohol prior to the incident.

No injuries were reported.

Acting National Fire Authority Chief Executive Joel Israel has expressed concern over the incident, especially given the festive season, and commended firefighters for their swift response.

A fire investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the blaze.

The National Fire Authority is again urging members of the public to remain vigilant and practise fire safety, particularly in areas outside designated fire boundaries.

