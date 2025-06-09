Faith-based groups unite to address intergenerational trauma

[Source: Missionaries of the Sacred Heart/ Google]

More than forty representatives from different faith-based organizations are in Suva for a 10-day peacebuilding consultation.

The program is being led by Father Ioane Sigarara, a former US military psychologist and post-trauma expert, who says the discussions are focusing on intergenerational trauma and its impact on individuals and communities.

He says trauma must be addressed, especially in the context of the ongoing Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which he believes has not received enough attention.

Article continues after advertisement

Father Sigarara says the first week of the consultation has focused on understanding trauma and its wide-ranging effects on people’s behavior, thoughts, and relationships.

“And its impact on other social issues, like, as we’re seeing the manifestations now violence, drugs, the need for self-medication among our children, teenagers, adults and so many other issues like poverty and the inability to cope with the stresses of life.”

He adds that many people avoid healing because it forces them to confront painful experiences.

Fiji Muslim League representative Mohammed Nazimud Dean says the workshops are valuable because they allow faith-based groups to better understand the roots of trauma.

“Oh, it’s very important. I believe forgiveness, healing, and reconciliation are very much part of our faith here. No matter what background we come from, it’s deeply embedded. And I believe our nation needs to move on.”

Organizers say the consultation emphasizes open conversations as a powerful tool to bring people together, build understanding, and promote reconciliation.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.