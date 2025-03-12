Exporters explore new opportunities

Source: Fiji Consulate General & Trade Commission, Australia & New Zealand

Fijian exporters explored new opportunities during a visit to Australia, led by Investment Fiji and partners.

Agro-Marketing Authority (AMA), Fruit Core and Road King Farms took part in the visit.

They met with buyers, distributors and industry leaders to build trade relationships and improve their export skills.

The visit began with the Fiji Trade Expo at the High Commission in Canberra. Around 150 people, including business owners and members of the Fijian community, attended the event where the companies showcased their products.

The delegation also visited six Pacific and Asian grocery stores and held business meetings in Canberra and Sydney.

These visits gave Fijian exporters a chance to learn about market expectations and trends.

Investment Fiji Chief Executive Officer Kamal Chetty pointed out that these store visits helped exporters understand the current demand for Pacific Island products and the competition from other countries.

He added that it was also valuable for exporters to hear directly from storeowners.

Director of Road King Farms Atish Prasad said that learning about the challenges faced by importers and their product expectations was crucial.

He stressed the importance of maintaining high product standards and building Fiji’s reputation in international markets.

The growing presence of Fijian products in Australian stores, such as those from Food Processors Fiji, FMF, PAFCO, Road King Farms, and Southern Cross Food Pte Limited, highlights the success of Fijian-made goods in Australia.

The visit was supported by the Fiji High Commission in Canberra, Pacific Trade Invest Australia, and the Fiji Consulate General & Trade Commission, Australia and New Zealand.

