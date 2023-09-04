Exploitation of minors exposed in August statistics

The sexual offense statistics for last month show another alarming trend of adults allegedly engaged in the exploitation of children.

Statistics released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, reveal that five of the accused are people over the age of 50.

The statistics reveal that they were allegedly involved in the exploitation of children between the ages of five and sixteen.

However, one of the cases was discontinued due to inconsistent evidence.

Meanwhile, another six were accused of sexual offenses against children.

These accused persons are between the ages of 32 and 49.

The victims are said to be between the ages of five and seventeen.

Another revelation is that the majority of these cases involve people related to or known to the victims.

Overall, there were 33 people charged with a total of 73 counts of sexual offenses in August.