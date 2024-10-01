Expanding efforts to improve water services

Minister for Infrastructure Ro Filipe Tuisawau says the government is planning on expanding international efforts to improve water services in the country.

Ro Filipe says this is a crucial move given the limitations of Fiji’s national budget.

The Minister states that water cannot be delivered without energy, so when discussing climate financing, the water-energy nexus needs to be included in the discussion.

He says in this regard, opportunities must be efficiently utilized.

Tuisawau stresses the need to champion water-energy annexes at the grassroots level as a means to alleviate poverty, serving as a catalyst for transformational impact on daily lives.

He adds that this can be addressed through innovative programs using smart national-level frameworks, which can serve as a transformational catalyst, especially for maritime communities.