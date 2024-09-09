Evidence of drug use at Hibiscus as PM urges RKS for help

Prime Minister Sitiveni opens RKS centennial celebration

Prime Minister Sitiveni has revealed that evidence of drug use at the Hibiscus Festival has come up during the post-cleanup at the Suva Foreshore.

Rabuka highlighted this while opening the Centennial celebration for Ratu Kadavulevu School at Albert Park this morning, where he made another serious call on fighting Fiji’s drug problem.

The Prime Minister says he had hoped for otherwise; however, evidence of illegal drug use at the festival has surfaced.

Rabuka stresses the need for communities to join hands in fighting the drug problem, which he believes is impacting the younger generations.

“It’s my earnest hope that RKS will be a beacon of hope and will contribute towards our country in the years to come.”

Meanwhile, Rabuka says that the celebrations today highlighted the impact the school has imparted since its inception in 1924.

He says that RKS should be proud of the history it has created over the last century.

The PM says that RKS has produced great movers and shakers who have assisted in the growth and development of the nation.

This will be a week-long event comprising of various activities and sports competitions this week.

The century-old institute was named after the Great Grandson of Ratu Cakobau, Ratu Penaia Kadavulevu.