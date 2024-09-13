EU boosts Fiji’s economic and climate efforts

The European Union is working closely with Fiji to implement the Economic Partnership Agreement.

EU Ambassador to the Pacific Barbara Plinkert states that the EU is committed to supporting and assisting Fiji in areas of climate financing and economic development.

She says the agreement is a crucial instrument for enhancing trade, promoting sustainable practices and strengthening political ties.

“So, in the area of economic development, that is something really important for our cooperation with Fiji as well, because Fiji has just adopted and decided to implement the Economic Partnership Agreement between the European Union and Fiji, and we really look forward to jointly implementing that and ensuring that Fiji benefits from the provisions of the Economic Partnership Agreement.”

Plinkert adds that under its budget support, the European Union has helped Fiji implement its Climate Act in 2022.

Civil Society, Gender, and Human Rights Head Pedro Velazquez says that through the European Investment Bank, they are able to provide support to member countries in the Pacific.

“Global Gateway is an initiative that precisely tries to mobilize operations to support infrastructure and finance infrastructure. So those are operations that typically consist of grants and also loans, a combination of both.”

The EU is also working to create climate policies that will mainly focus on providing regional support to people with disabilities and those in vulnerable groups.