EU and Suva Marathon Club join forces for climate action

European Ambassador to the Pacific Barbara Plinkert has emphasized the critical need for collaborative efforts in addressing climate change at the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai.

Speaking on behalf of the European Union, Plinkert outlined shared goals with Pacific nations, focusing on reducing fossil fuel usage, accelerating greenhouse gas emission cuts and aiding adaptation efforts.

Plinkert highlighted access to climate finance for vulnerable nations as a pivotal challenge.

She emphasized the significance of COP28 where world leaders converge to discuss climate action.

The EU, in partnership with the Suva Marathon Club organized a fun run for climate action in Suva today.

“Walking now is not sufficient, we really need to want to run we need to raise awareness of everyone that this is an existential threat to many, many people in many countries around the world, especially here in the Pacific.”

Plinkert expressed satisfaction with the turnout, emphasizing the collective responsibility to address climate issues.

The EU ambassador said the fun run was aimed at galvanizing support for climate action, aligning with the ongoing global discussions in Dubai.

Plinkert acknowledged the ambitious goals set by the EU and the Pacific in adaptation and mitigation efforts.

Climate and environment activists, families, colleagues, students, athletes and individuals of all fitness levels participated in the 5km run.

The event sought to amplify the Pacific’s plea for urgent global action against climate change.