Encore Launches Vulitara technical training program

Encore has officially launched the Vulitara Technical Training Program, aiming to nurture the next generation of technicians and technical experts in Fiji.

The program’s much-expanded six-month intake was inaugurated last night at the Sofitel Resort by General Manager Tim Keeling.

Addressing the attendees at the launch, Keeling emphasizes the comprehensive nature of the training program, adding that the initiative has been meticulously designed to equip trainees with a deep understanding of every facet of the business.

Article continues after advertisement

Keeling says they will facilitate the involvement of international trainers, who will come to Fiji to enhance the already impressive talent pool within the country.

“But we are really through all this aiming to create viable and sustainable career pathways for young Fijians and hopefully create a passion for all things audio-visual. Our trainees will be provided with theory, practical experience, and in-hotel experience working with event technology.”

Among the first batch of four trainees is Opeti Laqo, who expressed his gratitude and excitement for being selected.

Laqo says he is grateful for the opportunity and eager to make the most of it.

He adds that his goal is to join the Encore team upon completing the program.