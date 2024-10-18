Empowering landowners is priority

[Source: Ministry of Finance, Fiji/ Facebook]

The National Development Plan serves as a roadmap to unlock the economic potential of land, fostering sustainable growth and development for all Fijians.

This was highlighted by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad during a meeting with Minister for Housing and Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa, Reverend Archbishop Peter Loy Chong, Vice President of the Methodist Church in Fiji, Reverend Joji Qaranivalu, and members of the Land-Owning Units.

Prasad states that the NDP prioritizes inclusive growth, where economic opportunities are available to all, while ensuring that cultural heritage and environmental sustainability are respected.

Through initiatives like the Solesolevaki framework, landowners can collaborate with investors to improve food security, reduce import dependency, and enhance local industries such as agriculture and tourism.



The DPM adds that the NDP is about building opportunities for landowners while promoting sustainable growth that benefits both people and the environment.

He states the NDP also focuses on improving infrastructure, supporting education and training, and increasing access to essential services, ensuring that all Fijians can participate in and benefit from economic progress.