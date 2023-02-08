Emergency and maintenance budget for FRA and WAF

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Minister for Public Works, Transport and Meteorological Services Ro Filipe Tuisawau says plans to separate and maintain an emergency and maintenance budget for the Fiji Roads Authority and the Water Authority of Fiji will be a focus for the government.

He says discussions on this have started and will be noted when the government prepares its budget for the next financial year.

Tuisawau states this needs to be done because the need to maintain water and road infrastructure is paramount at this stage.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The minister highlighted that without maintenance, infrastructures will rapidly deteriorate and to minimize the impact, proper support to agencies such as FRA, WAF, and Energy Fiji Limited (EFL) is needed.

He further states that climate change and the intensifying weather events will continue, this means that relooking at mitigation and recovery methods should be a priority.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Ro Filipe emphasized the need for the agencies to coordinate in order to serve Fijians better.