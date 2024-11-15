Eight injured in midday accident

Eight people have been taken to Korovou Hospital after sustaining injuries in an accident around midday.

Police say a container trailer collided with a minibus near Lokuya Hill, just before Verata Junction along the Kings Road.

Both drivers and six passengers from the minibus were conveyed to the hospital for treatment.

Article continues after advertisement

Director of Traffic, SSP Mitieli Divuana, is calling on all Public Service Vehicle drivers to be vigilant while on the road.

SSP Divuana says this is the second incident this week involving PSVs, and innocent passengers are becoming victims.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.