Eight evacuation centers shelter 345 people

One of the evacuation centers

A total of eight evacuation centers are currently active, sheltering 79 households and 345 people in the Western Division.

This includes Andrews Primary School in Nadi with 180 evacuees, Saioni Church in Nadi with 35 evacuees, and Korovuto Secondary School with 14 evacuees.

Seven evacuees are sheltering at the Vou Dance Group Office in Nadi, while Tavua District Primary School in Tavua has nine evacuees.

Nadele Community Hall in Nadroga is housing 69 evacuees, Nasolo Community Hall in Ba has 22 evacuees, and Lovu Sangam School in Lautoka has nine evacuees.

The Western Divisional Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) and the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) are working to provide rations for evacuees in active evacuation centers in accordance with policies and regulations.

The NEOC continues to closely monitor the situation with Divisional EOCs and will facilitate requests from Divisional EOCs and line agencies to assist with response actions.